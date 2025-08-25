Coast Guard, Canadian crews airlift 2 passengers from Ruby Princess off Washington coast

U.S. and Canadian crews worked together Sunday to carry out two separate emergency medical evacuations from the cruise ship Ruby Princess, about 145 nautical miles west of Cape Flattery, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Ruby Princess contacted Coast Guard watchstanders early Sunday to report that two passengers needed immediate medical care.

One was a 52-year-old woman who had suffered sudden cardiac arrest and was placed on life support. The other was a 99-year-old man who had a complete esophageal obstruction.

The dual operation required resources from both nations. The Royal Canadian Air Force launched a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft from 19 Wing Comox in British Columbia. At the same time, the U.S. Coast Guard sent an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles.

The Kingfisher aircraft helped provide aerial coordination throughout the rescue.

The MH-65 crew hoisted the 99-year-old man from the Ruby Princess and flew him to Neah Bay, Washington, where he was transferred to a Life Flight Network aircraft for further transport.

Meanwhile, the Cormorant helicopter crew successfully lifted the 52-year-old woman from the ship and flew her directly to Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C.

Cmdr. Kelly Higgins, commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, said the effort highlighted the importance of binational coordination.

“This case demonstrates how our specialized expertise and dedicated training allows us to rapidly respond to these types of time-sensitive medical evacuations at sea,” Higgins said. “The expert coordination between the Canadian Coast Guard, the Life Flight Network, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard ensured this patient received the care they needed.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said the operation underscored the strong working partnership between Canadian and American rescue agencies, which often respond to emergencies in shared waters.

