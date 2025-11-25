Coast Guard calls off search for missing person near Columbia River

ASTORIA, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced search efforts have been called off for a missing person after their boat was found partially submerged near the Columbia River.

Officials first received 911 calls on November 23 at around 5:20 a.m., reporting a disabled boat close to the Columbia River Bar, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Crews later found a sailboat that had run aground as well as a capsized skiff, which were associated with the missing person.

Responders conducted multiple searches over 76 square nautical miles and made the call to suspend the search 1:57 p.m. on November 23.

“The decision to suspend a search is never made lightly,” said Lt. William Trumper, command duty officer for the Coast Guard’s Northwest District Command Center.

