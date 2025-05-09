Co-leader of drug ring with ties to Aryan prison gangs sentenced in Tacoma court

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The co-leader of a drug operation with ties to Aryan prison gangs has been sentenced on federal charges.

Bryson Gill, 32, will serve 17 and a half years for his role in conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Gill pleaded guilty on Feb. 7, 2025. He was sentenced Friday in federal court in Tacoma.

“The seriousness of these offenses cannot be understated,” Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo said via the release. “There are so many people out there that become addicted to these drugs or suffer overdoses and are no longer with us.”

Drug with ties to Aryan prison gang ring sold fentanyl, meth, heroin

Authorities stated Gill’s operation sold fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin throughout the Puget Sound region.

In December 2022, law enforcement raided his home and stash house in Shelton, seizing more than 640,000 fentanyl pills, $81,000 in cash, and 23 firearms.

“Make no mistake, Gill’s drug ring used violence and threats of violence as their stock in trade,” Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller said via the release. “Gill was heard on the wiretap plotting to kidnap another drug dealer and expressing a desire to murder a law enforcement officer. With the more than $1 million he laundered, Gill bragged that he was going to set up a compound with an airfield in Arizona to further his drug trafficking. This conviction and sentence successfully ended those plans.”

