Closures continue in Snohomish County after floodwaters spill onto roads

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After the Stillaguamish River saw it’s highest height in recorded history, water levels significantly fell by Wednesday morning.

However, road closures are still occurring as water continues flowing over roadways.

For a map of road closures in Snohomish County (provided by the county), click here.

State Route 530/Pioneer Highway East was closed as of Wednesday morning.

Some drivers still drove through the closure, but we saw most cars turning back around after realizing it wasn’t possible to continue.

“We watched it all night, where (drivers) went by, went through the water, ended up turning right around, and going back out again. And then we knew we were in for it,” Rick Poortinga, who lives by Pioneer Highway, said on Wednesday morning. “There’s no way to get to Silvana right now except by boat.”

