‘Close before you doze’: Whidbey Island fire shows how one simple habit can save lives

A Central Whidbey family lost their home in an early Sunday morning fire south of Coupeville, according to Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue.

Everyone inside made it out safely.

Fire officials said the blaze destroyed the home but left behind a striking reminder of the importance of closing bedroom doors at night.

In a post shared by the department, firefighters highlighted how one room with a closed door remained largely untouched compared to the rest of the burned home.

“Even thin interior doors can significantly slow fire spread and buy time,” the department said.

The message, part of a national safety campaign known as “Close Before You Doze,” encourages residents to shut bedroom doors before going to sleep.

The Fire Safety Research Institute reports that during a house fire, temperatures in a room with a closed door can stay below 100 degrees, while a room with an open door can reach more than 1,000 degrees and fill with toxic smoke.

Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue urged residents to make closing doors at night a habit that could save lives.

