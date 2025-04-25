Climber rescued after falling about 30 feet in Snohomish County

INDEX, Wash. — Rescue crews in Snohomish County saved an injured climber who had fallen around 30 feet on Thursday, Sky Valley Fire posted on Facebook.

The 47-year-old woman had fallen while going up the Index Wall Buttress, and crews found her about 20 feet up from the base of the climb.

Sky Valley Fire says that crews set up a rope system from the top of the climb, and a firefighter lowered down to the woman, secured her in a litter basket, and brought her to paramedics on the ground.

She suffered head and knee injuries but was brought to the hospital in stable condition, the department said.

