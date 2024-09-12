Class-action lawsuit claims Amazon misled consumers with fake discounts

Amazon is facing a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of deceptive pricing practices related to its Fire TV products.

According to the lawsuit, Amazon misled shoppers by displaying inflated “List Prices” on Fire TVs, creating the illusion of significant discounts that did not exist.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, claims that Amazon consistently used false reference prices to make it appear that consumers were getting steep, time-limited bargains on Fire TV models.

In reality, the products were allegedly sold at prices much lower than the advertised “List Prices” for months before the sale.

The plaintiff, David Ramirez, alleges that Amazon violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act by using these misleading pricing tactics, prompting consumers to pay more than they otherwise would have.

The lawsuit also cites a previous 2021 judgment in California, which barred Amazon from using false or misleading “List Prices” in its advertising.

The case focuses on listing a higher “List Price” with a strikethrough and a percentage discount next to the sale price.

The lawsuit claims that the List Prices were often inflated or not used for 90 days prior to the advertised sales, making the discounts appear falsely generous.

Ramirez is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and injunctive relief to stop Amazon from continuing these practices.

Amazon has yet to respond to the allegations.

If successful, the lawsuit could result in compensation for thousands of consumers who purchased Fire TV products under the false assumption that they were receiving significant discounts.

The case is scheduled to proceed in June 2025.

