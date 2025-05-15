Clark County settles with family of motorist shot and killed by deputy in 2021

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Clark County has reached a $3.5 million settlement with the family of Jenoah Donald, an unarmed Black motorist who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in February 2021.

Deputies pulled him over for a defective taillight. His attorneys said a deputy shot him in the head during a struggle as they tried to get him out of the vehicle. Donald’s family has said he was on the autism spectrum.

“Jenoah’s family wanted accountability,” Mark Lindquist, one of the attorneys representing the family, said. “This settlement provides accountability and closure.”

Family attorney Angus Lee said the settlement sends a broader message.

“This outcome honors Jenoah Donald’s life and underscores a simple truth: When officers ignore their training and resort to needless lethal force, they will be held accountable,” Lee said. “The family’s determination ensures their story will not be forgotten.”

In a news release announcing the settlement, Lee and Lindquist alleged that “not only did the deputy use unnecessary deadly force, but that Clark County’s policies and practices on deadly force were constitutionally deficient.”

“Our hope is that accountability will result in better training and more prudent use of deadly force going forward,” Lindquist said.

In 2021, five prosecuting attorneys from around the state conducted an independent review of the case.

“The reviewing members cannot say the outcome would have been different, but it does not appear Mr. Donald was ever asked to step out of the vehicle or had it explained to him why the request was being made,” the review said. “The command to exit the vehicle appears to have been lawful (officer safety). Mr. Donald’s refusal to exit the vehicle quickly escalated, and Deputy Boyle, unable to reach his Taser, drew his weapon and shot Mr. Donald to protect himself and other deputies.”

The review went on to say, “The use of force in this instance by Deputy Boyle was done in ‘good faith.’”

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Clark County confirmed the settlement but maintained that it “continues to deny liability for this unfortunate incident.”

