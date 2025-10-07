Clark County 17-year-old girl arrested for allegedly strangling a woman to death

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old girl who allegedly strangled an adult to death.

Deputies responded to a home on NE 54th Ave in Vancouver, Washington, just after midnight on Sunday for reports of a “physical disturbance.”

When they got there, they found a woman who was not breathing.

Officers and medical first responders tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies spoke to witnesses and learned the teen had attacked and strangled the woman.

The teen was found at a home nearby and was taken into custody. According to deputies, the teen appeared to be “under the influence of intoxicants” when she was arrested.

The teen and the woman knew each other, though the nature of their relationship is unknown at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the homicide.

The 17-year-old was booked into Clark County Juvenile Court Detention for second-degree murder.

©2025 Cox Media Group