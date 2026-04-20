Clallam County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about mail theft in the area

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says someone is stealing mail in the area—and they want you to be careful with your documents.

The department served a search warrant last week at a home on Old Olympic Highway as part of a larger investigation. No one was arrested, but the investigation is ongoing. During their search, deputies did find some financial documents and stolen mail.

To make sure your items aren’t stolen, deputies suggest:

Checking your mailbox daily

Using a locked mailbox if possible

Signing up for USPS Informed Delivery

Shredding sensitive documents

Avoiding sending cash through the mail

If you believe your mail was stolen, you can report it to dispatch at 360-417-2459 and select option one, or visit the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office website to file a report online.

“If you notice suspicious activity, report it right away—your information can help prevent further crimes in our community,” the department shared.

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