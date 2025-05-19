City works with Lake City Community Center to provide shelter for encampment

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Tent City 4 encampment will not have to worry about shelter for a little longer.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed to MyNorthwest there will be a short-term lease at the Lake City Community Center until a better location is found for the encampment.

“After gathering all the facts, I directed the Human Services Department to offer Share/Wheel a short-term lease at the Lake City Community Center for the next one to six months until a more appropriate location can be selected,” Harrell wrote in a statement. “Share/Wheel has accepted, and this agreement is effective immediately, so all residents who rely on TC4 can access its services without interruption.”

The decision comes after The Center Square reported about 100 people—including children—were at risk for losing shelter last weekend in Seattle. The city canceled a planned lease for a legal encampment, according to The Center Square.

Community pushes back against Lake City Community Center location

The Tent City 4 encampment had originally been staying at Seattle Mennonite Church. Officials were looking at the Lake City Community Center as a new location, but after community pushback, the city said that site isn’t an option.

According to The Center Square, Greg Thiessen, a member of the Mennonite Church, questioned why the Lake City Community Center was no longer considered an option.

“I understand that you all care about people and you want to get people into shelter, but the actions that I have witnessed over the last couple of weeks make me question that assumption,” Greg Thiessen said, according to the media outlet.

The Center Square reported that Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell directed his staff to contact the Mennonite Church about extending the lease while the city searches for an alternative solution.

“Knowing that you have a place to sleep and live each day is fundamental to everyone’s well-being,” Harell said in his statement to MyNorthwest. “I understand that recent uncertainty around TC4’s site relocation has been stressful for many. Everyone involved in this process can do more to ensure future moves are streamlined and effective. Improving coordination among the city, KCRHA, and Share/Wheel will allow for strengthened community engagement and more effective process timelines that lead to better outcomes and remove uncertainty from similar situations going forward. We also continue to expect partners across the region to do their part to offer and advance solutions that support those living unsheltered.

“I remain committed to rebuilding a state-of-the-art community center at this site, creating a welcoming space for the entire community with nearly 100 affordable homes for local families and onsite community programs as we seek to increase affordable housing across Seattle. We are keeping in mind anticipated construction timelines with regard to TC4’s lease to prevent any delay in making this needed housing available,” he continued.

Harrell said the city is working to find a location for a one year lease for Tent City 4.

This was originally published May 16, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

©2025 Cox Media Group