City of Renton warns people to stay out of the water at Gene Coulon Beach Park

RENTON, Wash. — The City of Renton is warning people to stay out of the water at Gene Coulon Beach Park.

According to officials, there is high bacteria levels in the water – indicating ‘significant fecal contamination’ and it could make people sick.

For everyone’s safety, the city is asking people stay out of the water and keep their children and pets away from it, too.

According to King County’s website, the water was tested on Monday, June 15. The water will be tested again next week to see if the levels have gone down to a safe amount for swimming.

Bacteria testing begins in mid-May and ends in mid-September. Toxic algae testing begins in early June and ends in late October.

If you come in contact with water at a closed beach, health officials suggest you wash it off right away and monitor for any symptoms such as diarrhea, throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever. If you exhibit symptoms, you should see a doctor.

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