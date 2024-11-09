City of Lakewood to pay $8M settlement in deadly police shooting

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The city of Lakewood will pay the family of a black man shot and killed by a police officer $8 million in settlement funds.

Said Joquin died May 1, 2020, after Lakewood police officer Michael Wiley pulled him over for running a stop sign.

Wiley told investigators he noticed a gun on the floorboard of the car -- then fired when he thought Joquin lowered his arms to grab it. Joquin’s death sparked several protests.

The city offered its condolences in a statement, saying in part, “The city extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Joquin during this difficult time. Every life cut short is a tragedy and we can only imagine the suffering and pain they are experiencing. The decision to reach this settlement was made with the intention of achieving the best outcome for all parties involved. While no financial settlement can fully address the loss suffered or restore what has been taken, we believe this resolution represents a meaningful step toward addressing the concerns raised and fostering a sense of closure for the family. Our thoughts remain with the Joquin family and all those affected by this event.”





