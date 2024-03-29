City of Burien suing King County Sheriff’s Office over camping ban enforcement

BURIEN, Wash. — The City of Burien is suing King County and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the sheriff’s office failed to follow a policing agreement in connection with the city’s expanded public camping ban.

The ordinance bans people from sleeping on public property overnight if there is a shelter, bed, or treatment facility available.

The sheriff has asked a judge to evaluate the ordinance and whether it is illegal.

But Burien city leaders are pointing to their agreement with the sheriff’s office to provide policing in the city.

The sheriff’s office sued the city earlier this month.

