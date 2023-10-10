Local

Cierra Sisters giving free mammograms in King County for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

(mofles/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Cierra Sisters is providing free mammograms in King County for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They will be available via appointment on October 21 at the Rainier Beach Community Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients must be a woman age 40 and older and a King County resident. No type of insurance is needed.

You can call 800-756-5437 to schedule an appointment.

Cierra Sisters was founded by Bridgette Hempstead after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, according to its website.

“Our mission is to break the cycle of fear and increase knowledge concerning breast cancer in the African-American and underserved communities,” wrote Cierra Sisters.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read