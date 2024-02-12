Chris Francis sits down with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald

For the first time in 14 years, the Seahawks have a new head coach - and he’s a first-time head coach.

Mike Macdonald is making strides to put his team together.

Chris Francis sat down with him one-on-one this week to learn more about the future of the Seahawks.

Macdonald has hired the majority of his coaching staff, he’s making good progress but we are all curious about how it will all come together.

Macdonald has been described as a “football wizard”, detailed, methodical, and intense .. and he wants to win.

But what will the team look like in September?

You can find out his take in the interview below:

VIDEO: Chris Francis sits down with new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald













