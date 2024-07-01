Chlorine leak reported at Sumner water treatment facility

SUMNER, Wash. — East Pierce Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a chlorine leak at the Salmon Springs Water Treatment Facility on Monday.

At about 1 p.m., crews closed Parker Road, north of 47th Street Court East.

There are no evacuations at this time.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

East Pierce crews are working to mitigate a chlorine leak at the Salmon Springs Water Treatment Facility off Parker Road in #Sumner. No evacuations at this time. Parker Road north of 47th St Ct E is closed. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work. More updates will be posted… pic.twitter.com/2PButd0DKE — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) July 1, 2024





