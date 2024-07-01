Local

Chlorine leak reported at Sumner water treatment facility

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

SUMNER, Wash. — East Pierce Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a chlorine leak at the Salmon Springs Water Treatment Facility on Monday.

At about 1 p.m., crews closed Parker Road, north of 47th Street Court East.

There are no evacuations at this time.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.


