Local

Chinook Pass, Cayuse Pass remain closed for the season

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Chinook Pass on Nov. 4, 2024

By KIRO 7 News Staff

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says State Routes 410 and 123, including Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass within Mount Rainier National Park will remain closed for the season because of heavy snowfall and avalanche dangers.

The news comes after WSDOT temporarily closed the area on Oct. 31 as a precaution.

Over the weekend, Chinook Pass received over two feet of snow at the summit and more snow is forecasted for the week.

The closure is between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, approximately 12 miles northwest of the summit near the Mount Rainier National Park boundary, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

Both passes will remain closed until spring 2025.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read