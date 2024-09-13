Child dragged underwater, attacked by river otter at Bremerton Marina

BREMERTON, Wash. — A mother’s quick actions saved her young child, who was pulled underwater and attacked by a river otter.

The incident at the Bremerton Marina was reported to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A woman said she and her child were walking down the dock when suddenly, a river otter dragged the child underwater. Moments later when the child resurfaced, the mother was able to pull her child out as the otter attacked, biting the woman in the arm.

As they left the dock, the otter continued to pursue the family.

WDFW officials said the child had scratches and bites to the top of the head, face and legs and was treated at a Silverdale hospital.

Fish and Wildlife officers contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to remove the otters from the marina and kill them.

They will then be taken to a state animal disease lab to be evaluated and tested for rabies.

State Fish and Wildlife officials said that over the last decade, there have been six documented human-river otter incidents in Washington.

“We are grateful the victim only sustained minor injuries, due to the mother’s quick actions and child’s resiliency,” said WDFW Sergeant Ken Balazs.

“River otters (Lontra canadensis) are relatively common throughout Washington and can be found in fresh, brackish, or saltwater habitats. The species is mostly aquatic, though they can spend considerable time out of water. River otters are classified as a furbearer in Washington, meaning they are a game species that can be trapped. Although encounters with river otters are rare, they can be territorial and, like any wildlife, are inherently unpredictable,” WDFW said in a news release.

©2024 Cox Media Group