Westbound I-90 closed near Cle Elum after semi-truck fire

All lanes of westbound I-90 near Cle Elum were closed Thursday morning after a semi truck caught fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Photos of the aftermath were posted to WSDOT’s Snoqualmie Pass social media account at around 6:30 a.m., showing a large crane in the middle of the road, apparently working on moving the remnants of an entirely burned semi.

Officials confirmed that the westbound lanes of I-90 near Cle Elum would remain closed for several more hours as crews cleaned up and assessed bridge damage.

Drivers were asked to use US 97 as a detour.

Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum will remain closed for several more hours. A semi truck caught fire early this morning. Crews are mopping up & assessing bridge damage. Detour US 97. pic.twitter.com/JZkUrxVniA — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) June 4, 2026

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