Child dies in crash after driver suffers medical emergency in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a child has died in a single-car crash on I-90 west of Ellensburg on Saturday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chevy Tahoe heading westbound on I-90,

The SUV also had one female passenger and seven children inside when the driver suffered an unknown medical emergency, causing the SUV to go off the road, roll, and crash, WSP says.

The woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center while the driver and six other children were taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare, according to a WSP report.

The State Patrol report of the incident shows none of the seven children nor the woman were wearing seatbelts, while the driver was noted to be wearing his.

