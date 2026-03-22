Chelan man arrested for exposing himself to minors

CHELAN, Wash. — A 23-year-old has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to minors in Chelan last week.

Chelan County deputies were sent to a “lewd conduct” call in the area of E. Trow Ave and S. Navarre St., where several young victims claimed that a man had exposed himself to them while he was sitting in his vehicle.

The victims described the man and his vehicle, deputies said, and they were able to locate him.

The suspect is apparently known to law enforcement from past interactions.

The 23-year-old was arrested at his home and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for violations of indecent exposure to a person under 14 years of age and second-degree criminal trespass.

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