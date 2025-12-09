CHEHALIS, Wash. — Flooding in Chehalis has caused significant disruptions this morning, with the Chehalis Middle School parking lot turning into a pool.

Officials say school has been delayed for two hours, though the district warns that some bus stops may be inaccessible and bus routes could face delays due to water on the roads.

KIRO7 viewer Eli Kahn provided video footage showing the extent of the flooding and the fast-moving waters of the Chehalis River.

RAW VIDEO: Chehalis River flooding delays middle school start (Eli Kahn)

The river peaked near major flood stage early Tuesday morning and is expected to recede throughout the day, although it is anticipated to rise again later this week.

As the community deals with the aftermath of the flooding, residents are advised to stay informed about road conditions and school transportation updates.

