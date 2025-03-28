Check your mailbox! Lacey police say thieves are looking for tax refund checks

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department is issuing a warning for those who live in the area.

Officers say they’ve seen a rash of mail thefts recently.

“These thieves are likely looking for your tax refund checks,” the department says.

Officers urge everyone to check their mailboxes daily and not to leave anything inside. Instead, they suggest residents drop their outgoing mailboxes off at a blue U.S. Postal Service box.

You can find the closest post office or blue box to you at: https://tools.usps.com/locations/

You can also sign up for informed delivery so you know what to expect in your mail at: https://www.usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm





