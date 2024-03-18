Chateau Ste. Michelle reveals 2024 summer concert lineup

The Chateau Ste. Michelle winery revealed their full lineup for its 2024 summer concert series Monday.
This season, all types of music and artists will be represented, from rock to country, from pop to jazz.
Sarah McLachlan opens the series with pair of shows in May and the Indigo Girls close out the summer in September.
Tickets go on sale March 25 at ticketmaster.com.
Here’s the full lineup:
- May 25, 26 - Sarah McLachlan with special guest Feist
- June 1 - Maren Morris
- June 21 - Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke
- June 27 - Charley Crockett
- July 3 - Beck
- July 7 - Tate McRae
- July 11 - The Revivalists
- July 12, 13 - Harry Connick Jr.
- July 14 - Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
- July 16, 17 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- July 20, 21 - John Legend
- July 27 - Stray Cats
- Aug. 1 - Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Aug. 2 - Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
- Aug. 3, 4 - Lake Street Dive
- Aug. 13 - O.A.R. with special guest Fitz and the Tantrums
- Aug. 14 - Gary Clark Jr.
- Aug. 15 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with special guest Berlin
- Aug. 16, 17 - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Aug. 18 - Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Aug. 19 - John Fogerty with special guest George Thorogood & the Destroyers
- Aug. 23 - The Beach Boys
- Sep. 12 - Chris Isaak
- Sep. 20 - Wyonna Judd
- Sep. 21 - Crowded House
- Sep. 28 - Indigo Girls & Amos Lee
©2024 Cox Media Group