Chateau Ste. Michelle reveals 2024 summer concert lineup

The Chateau Ste. Michelle winery revealed their full lineup for its 2024 summer concert series Monday.

This season, all types of music and artists will be represented, from rock to country, from pop to jazz.

Sarah McLachlan opens the series with pair of shows in May and the Indigo Girls close out the summer in September.

Tickets go on sale March 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Here’s the full lineup:

May 25, 26 - Sarah McLachlan with special guest Feist

June 1 - Maren Morris

June 21 - Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke

June 27 - Charley Crockett

July 3 - Beck

July 7 - Tate McRae

July 11 - The Revivalists

July 12, 13 - Harry Connick Jr.

July 14 - Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

July 16, 17 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

July 20, 21 - John Legend

July 27 - Stray Cats

Aug. 1 - Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 2 - Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Aug. 3, 4 - Lake Street Dive

Aug. 13 - O.A.R. with special guest Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 14 - Gary Clark Jr.

Aug. 15 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with special guest Berlin

Aug. 16, 17 - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Aug. 18 - Michael Franti & Spearhead

Aug. 19 - John Fogerty with special guest George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Aug. 23 - The Beach Boys

Sep. 12 - Chris Isaak

Sep. 20 - Wyonna Judd

Sep. 21 - Crowded House

Sep. 28 - Indigo Girls & Amos Lee





©2024 Cox Media Group