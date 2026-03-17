Chateau Ste. Michelle releases 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery has announced the lineup for their 2026 Summer Concert Series, featuring bluegrass, folk, reggae, country, indie, soul, blues, and rock artists.

Starting in May, concertgoers will enjoy this wide variety of music with a fresh glass of Washington wine under the summer sun.

Here’s the full lineup:

May 24 - Yellowcard: The Up Up Down Down Tour With Special Guests New Found Glory and Plain White T’s - SOLD OUT

June 25 - All The Feelings Tour: Metric, Broken Social Scene, & Stars

June 26 - Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes with Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Hurray for the Riff Raff

June 27 - Dierks Bentley: Off The Map Tour 2026 with Kaitlin Butts, Mountain Grass Unit

July 1 - Ziggy Marley: Brightside Tour 2026 with J. Boog

July 3 - KALEO - Way Down We Go Tour with Elle King

July 21 - The Fray - Summer of Light Tour with Dashboard Confessional

July 24 - Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge: Raised On Radio Tour

July 25 - Boyz II Men

July 26 - Fitz and the Tantrums: Man on the Moon Tour

August 2 - The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days Of Our Lives - Greatest Hits 26

August 3 - Lindsey Stirling - Duality Untamed Tour with PVRIS

August 4 & 5 - Tedeschi Trucks Band: Future Soul 2026 Tour with Lukas Nelson

August 7 - Dark Star Orchestra

August 8 & 9 - Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken Tour with Special Guest Allison Russell

August 18 - O.A.R. Three Decades Tour with Gavin DeGraw

August 21 - Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

September 2 - Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons Tour with Bartees Strange

September 27 - Hermanos Gutiérrez

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. PT unless otherwise noted.

For more details, visit the Chateau concerts website at www.chateauconcerts.com.

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