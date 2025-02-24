Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2025 Summer Concert Series

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — If you’re looking to drink and dance to some live music, this lineup is for you. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery announced its 2025 Summer Concert Series on Monday.
Tickets for all shows go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted below.
You can purchase them here.
Here’s a look at who will be playing at the Woodinville winery:
May
May 24 at 7 p.m.
Rilo Kiley
May 25 at 7 p.m.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
May 26 at 7 p.m.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
June
June 5 at 7 p.m.
Peach Pit & Briston Maroney with special guest BNNY
June 13 at 7 p.m.
Peter Frampton
June 14 at 6 p.m.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guests JJ Grey & Morfo, and Dumpstaphunk
June 15 at 6 p.m.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers
June 17 at 6 p.m.
Bloc Party with special guest Metric
June 20 at 7 p.m.
Earth, Wind & Fire
June 21 at 7 p.m.
Earth, Wind & Fire
June 27 at 6 p.m.
Barenaked Ladies with special guests Guster & Fastball
June 28 at 7p.m.
Tash Sultana with special guest Lime Cordiale
July
July 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
July 17 at 6 p.m.
Dwight Yoakam with special guest The Mavericks
August
August 3 at 7 p.m.
Andy Grammer with special guest Aloe Blacc
August 8 at 6 p.m.
Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail with special guest Easy Action
August 9 at 6 p.m.
My Morning Jacket
*On sale Friday, March 7 at 10 p.m.
August 10 at 7 p.m.
Maren Morris
August 17 at 7 p.m.
Counting Crows
August 22 at 6 p.m.
Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors
August 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The Beach Boys
August 29 at 7 p.m.
Chicago
August 30 at 7 p.m.
Chicago
August 31 at 7 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Dashboard Confessional
September
September 1 at 7 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Dashboard Confessional
September 12 at 7 p.m.
Jackson Browne
September 13 at 7 p.m.
Jackson Browne
September 17 at 7 p.m.
Train with special guest Edwin McCain
September 21 at 6 p.m.
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday with special guest Foxing
