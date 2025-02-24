Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2025 Summer Concert Series

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — If you’re looking to drink and dance to some live music, this lineup is for you. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery announced its 2025 Summer Concert Series on Monday.

Tickets for all shows go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted below.

Here’s a look at who will be playing at the Woodinville winery:

May

May 24 at 7 p.m.

Rilo Kiley





May 25 at 7 p.m.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band





May 26 at 7 p.m.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band





June

June 5 at 7 p.m.

Peach Pit & Briston Maroney with special guest BNNY





June 13 at 7 p.m.

Peter Frampton





June 14 at 6 p.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guests JJ Grey & Morfo, and Dumpstaphunk





June 15 at 6 p.m.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers





June 17 at 6 p.m.

Bloc Party with special guest Metric





June 20 at 7 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire





June 21 at 7 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire





June 27 at 6 p.m.

Barenaked Ladies with special guests Guster & Fastball





June 28 at 7p.m.

Tash Sultana with special guest Lime Cordiale





July

July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes





July 17 at 6 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam with special guest The Mavericks





August

August 3 at 7 p.m.

Andy Grammer with special guest Aloe Blacc





August 8 at 6 p.m.

Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail with special guest Easy Action





August 9 at 6 p.m.

My Morning Jacket

*On sale Friday, March 7 at 10 p.m.





August 10 at 7 p.m.

Maren Morris





August 17 at 7 p.m.

Counting Crows





August 22 at 6 p.m.

Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors





August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Beach Boys





August 29 at 7 p.m.

Chicago





August 30 at 7 p.m.

Chicago





August 31 at 7 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Dashboard Confessional





September

September 1 at 7 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Dashboard Confessional





September 12 at 7 p.m.

Jackson Browne





September 13 at 7 p.m.

Jackson Browne





September 17 at 7 p.m.

Train with special guest Edwin McCain





September 21 at 6 p.m.

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday with special guest Foxing





