Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2025 Summer Concert Series

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Chateau Ste Michelle winery in Woodinville File photo: Chateau Ste Michelle winery in Woodinville (KIRO 7 News)
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — If you’re looking to drink and dance to some live music, this lineup is for you. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery announced its 2025 Summer Concert Series on Monday.

Tickets for all shows go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted below.

You can purchase them here.

Here’s a look at who will be playing at the Woodinville winery:

May

May 24 at 7 p.m.

Rilo Kiley


May 25 at 7 p.m.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band


May 26 at 7 p.m.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band


June

June 5  at 7 p.m.

Peach Pit & Briston Maroney with special guest BNNY


June 13 at 7 p.m.

Peter Frampton


June 14 at 6 p.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guests JJ Grey & Morfo, and Dumpstaphunk


June 15 at 6 p.m.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers


June 17 at 6 p.m.

Bloc Party with special guest Metric


June 20 at 7 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire


June 21 at 7 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire


June 27 at 6 p.m.

Barenaked Ladies with special guests Guster & Fastball


June 28 at 7p.m.

Tash Sultana with special guest Lime Cordiale


July

July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes


July 17 at 6 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam with special guest The Mavericks


August

August 3 at 7 p.m.

Andy Grammer with special guest Aloe Blacc


August 8 at 6 p.m.

Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail with special guest Easy Action


August 9 at 6 p.m.

My Morning Jacket

*On sale Friday, March 7 at 10 p.m.


August 10 at 7 p.m.

Maren Morris


August 17 at 7 p.m.

Counting Crows


August 22 at 6 p.m.

Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors


August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Beach Boys


August 29 at 7 p.m.

Chicago


August 30 at 7 p.m.

Chicago


August 31 at 7 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Dashboard Confessional


September

September 1 at 7 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Dashboard Confessional


September 12 at 7 p.m.

Jackson Browne


September 13 at 7 p.m.

Jackson Browne


September 17 at 7 p.m.

Train with special guest Edwin McCain


September 21 at 6 p.m.

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday with special guest Foxing


