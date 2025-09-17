Charges expected after child is allegedly assaulted at city sanctioned homeless camp

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

King County Prosecutors expect to file charges Wednesday against a man suspected of assaulting a child in a City of Seattle-sanctioned homeless camp.

According to probable cause documents, the 5-year-old girl disappeared from her family at a communal gathering spot at Tent City 3 on Friday.

The child’s mother told Seattle police that when the girl reappeared, she complained about pain in her private parts.

Police took her to Harborview Medical Center to be examined, and they arrested a 46-year-old resident of Tent City 3, who had been seen attempting to lure the child into his tent.

Court documents show the girl identified the man as the person who assaulted her.

Possible charges for alleged Seattle Tent City 3 assault revealed

Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said the man is being held on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, and kidnapping with sexual motivation. Although the charges could be more severe, depending on the evidence police gathered throughout their investigation.

“It’s possible that they refer a child molestation [charge] or rape of a child. We’ll see what we get from Seattle police on Wednesday,” McNerthney said.

McNerthney mentioned the tent city resident who initially called the police reported that the victim was nine years old, but the child’s mother confirmed to police that she’s five.

“I think what’s encouraging is that there were other people in the tent city who reported it to police and who were cooperative with police investigators,” McNerthney said.

