Charges dropped for 1 of 3 people accused in triple homicide at Pioneer Square club

SEATTLE — Charges have been dropped against a man who was one of three arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Pioneer Square nightclub several months ago.

On May 17, three people were shot and killed outside Omh nightclub, and another was critically injured.

The person who was shot and survived was familiar with one or both of the suspects, according to court documents, though it’s unclear if he was the target.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victims as:

Keilani Renae Harris, 19 of Seattle

Briaun Keith Dinish-Lomelli, 27 of Seattle

August Alfred Lastrappe, 24 of Seattle

According to court documents, the suspects went in the club and then waited outside for 20 minutes for someone, though the documents did not specify who.

Three counts of first-degree murder have been dropped for a 25-year-old who was initially charged in this case.

“Seattle Police continued their investigation since the time charges were filed, and shared new evidence with prosecutors that raised questions about the accuracy of the suspect identification,” the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

According to the order, “information has come to light that raises questions about [the man’s] involvement in this case as one of the shooters.”

Charges have been dismissed without prejudice, which means the case is closed by the court, but prosecutors can still re-file the same case at a later date if it’s warranted by new information in a police investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group