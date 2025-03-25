Changes are coming to Pierce Transit schedules and routes

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Changes are coming to several Pierce Transit routes.

Transit says the goal is to create better connections, strive for more on-time arrivals, and improve the overall experience for riders.

What’s changing?

Route 1 will have 14 added trips.

Route 3 will have 12 added trips.

Two new bus stops are added to Route 214.

Routes with Weekday Schedule Changes: 1, 2, 3, 4, 28, 53, 54, 55, 57, 100, 202, 206, 212, 214, 400, 402, 500, 501

Routes with Saturday Schedule Changes: 1, 2, 3, 57, 202, 206, 212, 214, 402, 500, 501

Routes with Sunday Schedule Changes: 2, 11, 16, 41, 42, 48, 53, 57, 202, 206, 212, 214, 402, 409, 500, 501

To view the additions on your route, click here.

The new Federal Way Downtown Station opens at the end of March. Customers using that facility should be aware of buses traveling in both directions through the station, and that routes serving that facility will pick up and drop off at new zones.

The changes begin on Sunday, March 30.

For complete schedules, maps, trip planning, service alerts, and real-time bus arrival information, click here.

You can also call Pierce Transit’s Customer Service Center for assistance at (253) 581-8000 and select option 2.

©2025 Cox Media Group