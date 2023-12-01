Local

Eastbound I-90 closed at pass after 30 semi-trucks forced to chain up for heavy snow

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Eastbound I-90 has been closed at milepost 34 through the pass after over two-dozen semi-trucks had to pull over to chain up their tires for heavy snow.

The closure started around 6:30 a.m. Friday. According to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson, 30 semis had to chain up in total. Just after 8 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation further clarified that “multiple collisions” were also blocking the roadway, adding that “there is no estimated time to reopen.”

If you’re traveling east, chains will be required beginning at milepost 34.


