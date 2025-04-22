Century-old Carbon River Bridge closed until further notice

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has permanently closed the State Route 165 Carbon River/Fairfax Bridge, also known as the Carbon River Bridge, to all vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic due to structural deterioration.

New damage to the bridge’s steel supports has rendered it unsafe.

The single-lane bridge, which is more than 100 years old, previously provided access to Mount Rainier National Park’s Mowich Lake Entrance, Carbon River Ranger Station, and other outdoor recreation areas.

First responders have a separate emergency route, but there is no public detour.

According to a press release, the bridge’s support column is bent in two directions and beginning to buckle.

“It’s very apparent from the visual changes in the columns that the bridge is no longer safe to use,” Olympic Region Administrator Steve Roark said. “Closing the bridge was our last option. We fully understand the magnitude of this decision for everyone who relies on this bridge.”

WSDOT plans to study the following three options:

• Keep the bridge closed and not replace it, which is referred to as a no-build option.

• Bridge replacement in the same vicinity.

• Re-routing State Route 165 on a new alignment to the east or west of Carbon River Canyon.

The 494-foot-long bridge opened in 1921. Based on current standards, bridges have an expected service life of 75 years. The average age of state-owned vehicle bridges is 51 years, WSDOT said.





