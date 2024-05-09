CDC now says no counterfeit Botox cases in WA

ATLANTA, GA — In a statement released today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are no illnesses from the counterfeit or mishandled Botox in Washington State.

Previously the CDC said that Washington was among the states affected. Since that update, 7 people from two states, including WA, have been excluded from the investigation.

In all 7 of the cases, the patient received FDA-approved botulinum toxin that was administered by a qualified professional. Despite this, these patients still suffered adverse reactions.

Botox is generally safe but can cause adverse reactions in some patients.

The CDC now says that 15 people in nine states have been affected. All of them were women from 25-59 years old.

At least one person in the following states has been affected: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Texas.

The symptoms people reported experiencing include:

Blurry vision and double vision

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Dry mouth

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Generalized weakness

Some people who received legitimate Botox procedures can experience the same symptoms.

The counterfeit product may be identified by one or more of the following:

The outer carton and vial contain lot number C3709C3.

The outer carton displays the active ingredient as “Botulinum Toxin Type A” instead of “OnabotulinumtoxinA.”

The outer carton and vial indicates 150-unit doses, which is not a unit made by AbbVie or Allergan.

The outer carton contains language that is not English

