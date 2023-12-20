Cause of Everett motel fire ruled ‘undetermined’

EVERETT, Wash. — The cause of a fire at the Farwest Motel in Everett on Friday has been ruled as undetermined by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office.

“An undetermined cause classification means that the cause of the fire could not be proven to an acceptable level of certainty,” the Everett Fire Department said in a news release.

There was no evidence that the fire was the result of a crime.

The fire on Dec. 15 began in one of the rooms by an unknown heat source, according to fire officials.

Two rooms on the second floor and two rooms on the third floor had major damage from smoke and fire. All three floors had considerable water damage.

All occupants were able to get out safely during the fire. One person was evaluated at the scene and released.

Damages were estimated at more than $1.2 million.

