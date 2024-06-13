Caught riding dirty in Clallam County with cocaine, meth and fentanyl

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Clallam County deputies caught up with a man on a motorcycle Tuesday night who driving on a suspended license and transporting illegal party favors.

He was spotted on westbound Highway 101 in the Sequim area and when he stopped at a gas station deputies decided to have a chat.

During a search he was found with 29 grams of cocaine, 47 grams of meth, and 50 grams of suspected fentanyl.

He was booked for three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and driving while license suspended.

