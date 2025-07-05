Caught on Camera: Gunstore ramming suspect arrested after failed break-in

ELMA, Wash. — A collaborative effort in Grays Harbor led to the arrest of a man accused of ramming a car into the front of a gun store after being caught on the store’s security camera.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s office (GHSO) says a man from the Seattle area stole a car tried to drive it into the front of East County Guns in Elma.

When the Elma police department responded to the attempted burglary, the suspect drove away from the scene.

Officers from the McCleary police department say they threw down driving spikes to slow down the car once he drove into McCleary area.

The suspect then abandoned the car and began to run.

GHSO Deputies requested help from Washington State Patrol (WSP), the Thruston County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit, and other law enforcement agencies.

With the additional help, they were able to track him down and arrest him once he returned to the highway.

He was arrested by WSP and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on car theft and First-degree felony burglary charges.

