KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office watched a burglary suspect collide with a semi-truck during a pursuit over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday, June 1, a deputy tried to stop a truck that was going over the speed limit on Hwy 97.

Dashcam footage shows the truck driver does not stop and a pursuit begins. Shortly after, dispatch reportedly received a report of a Klickitat County burglary that had happened sometime earlier.

As the deputy follows, the truck is seen swerving off the road before colliding with a semi-truck heading in the same direction.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglary suspect escapes after colliding with semi-truck during pursuit Photo Courtesy: Klickitat County Sheriff's Office

Deputies confirmed the truck was damaged and the suspect pulled off to the side of the road before running from the scene.

The pursuing deputy went to check on the driver of the semi-truck while other law enforcement were arriving.

“Despite the efforts of multiple agencies the suspect got away… for now," wrote the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the truck was stolen from Yakima County and items from the burglary were found inside.

The Washington State Patrol, Washington State Parks, Goldendale Police, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management assisted in the response.

This case is under active investigation.

