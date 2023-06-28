Caught on camera: ‘Brazen burglar’ in Port Orchard seen carting off safe, tools & more

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “brazen burglar” who was recorded by several home surveillance cameras.

The burglar broke into a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Harper Road in Port Orchard on Friday, Jun. 23. Cameras recorded the man from several angles.

He stole several items including a small safe, laptop, guns, tools, a coin collection, and other goods concealed inside a large bag that he slung over his shoulder like Santa Claus.

He was recorded loading the items into a silver SUV before driving away.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the burglary is asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case# K23-006422.

