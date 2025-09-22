Cathay Pacific Airlines to bring back flights from Seattle to Hong Kong

SEATTLE — After ending nonstop service from Seattle to Hong Kong due to the pandemic, Cathay Pacific Airlines announced Monday that direct flights from SEA to HKG will resume next year.

The airline previously debuted service to Hong Kong in 2019 and will now operate five times a week starting March 30, 2026, according to a release from the airline.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cathay Pacific back to the Seattle market. Their return not only reconnects our region with a world-class airline, but also deepens our ties with Hong Kong, one of Asia’s most vibrant and dynamic cities,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho said.

The route will feature a 250-seat Airbus A350-900 with 38 business, 28 premium economy, and 214 economy seats.

This comes following the announcement of new direct flights from SEA to Europe earlier this year.

For more information, visit cathaypacific.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group