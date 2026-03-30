Cat rescued from a 65-foot tree on Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — A cat named ‘Dude’ was saved on Saturday after he was stuck at the top of a 65-foot cedar tree for several days on Camano Island.

Canopy Cat Rescue posted a picture of the feline atop the tree on Facebook.

"When I finally got up to him I said “wow dude you really are up here," the post said.

Dude has been rescued and is back inside after his adventure.

Woodinville-based Canopy Cat Rescue says they rescue hundreds of cats stuck in trees every year around Washington.

You can donate at the link here.

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