Cars used to ram through Seattle vape shop, pot store in separate burglaries

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating two “smash-and-grab” burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.

While SPD confirmed two burglaries took place, no other details were provided.

According to workers at Dockside Cannabis on Leary Way in Ballard, a stolen Kia was driven through the storefront at around 4 a.m.

Some cannabis products were stolen, according to workers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Seattle businesses hit by smash-and-grab burglars Two Seattle businesses were hit by burglars who used cars to ram in their storefronts on Sept. 18, 2023. (KIRO 7 News)

It’s the seventh smash-and-grab burglary at a Dockside Cannabis dispensary this year alone, according to workers.

Superior Smoke Glass and Vape in the University Village was also burglarized on Monday, according to SPD.

According to workers, a stolen Hyundai was driven through the storefront.

Surveillance video shows the burglary took place just before 6 a.m.

Products were stolen, but most of the expenses come from fixing the storefront, according to workers.

©2023 Cox Media Group