Cars used to ram through Seattle vape shop, pot store in separate burglaries

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating two “smash-and-grab” burglaries that occurred early Monday morning.
While SPD confirmed two burglaries took place, no other details were provided.
According to workers at Dockside Cannabis on Leary Way in Ballard, a stolen Kia was driven through the storefront at around 4 a.m.
Some cannabis products were stolen, according to workers.
It’s the seventh smash-and-grab burglary at a Dockside Cannabis dispensary this year alone, according to workers.
Superior Smoke Glass and Vape in the University Village was also burglarized on Monday, according to SPD.
According to workers, a stolen Hyundai was driven through the storefront.
Surveillance video shows the burglary took place just before 6 a.m.
Products were stolen, but most of the expenses come from fixing the storefront, according to workers.
