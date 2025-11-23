Carryout bag fees increasing in 2026 as WA continues to push reusable options

WASHINGTON STATE — You may soon see an increase in the number of plastic bags you purchase at the grocery store.

Starting Jan. 1, restaurants and retailers in Washington state will raise the price of plastic carry-out bags to 12 cents per bag.

Paper bags will remain at 8 cents each.

The increase in bag fees is part of a 2020 law designed to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags.

Washington law bans single-use plastic bags.

Retailers and restaurants are required to supply customers with a thicker reusable plastic bag made of at least 40% recycled material.

In July, new legislation was introduced that would increase the price of these bags.

The Washington Department of Ecology is suggesting using purses, backpacks, cars, and other options to avoid carryout bags and the fees.

