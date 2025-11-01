Carbon monoxide exposure in SODO leaves one in critical condition

SEATTLE — One person is in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide in SODO on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

At around 6:40 a.m., hazmat crews responded to a commercial building near Occidental Avenue South and South Walker Street.

SFD teams found the air quality to be unsafe inside the building and the Mobile Ventilation Unit was called in to help ventilate the area.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene before they were brought to a local hospital in critical condition, SFD said.

The building was deemed safe to re-enter at around 8:15 a.m.

