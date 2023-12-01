Car smashes through busy Bellevue restaurant in ‘shocking incident’

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Customers at Bellevue restaurant Swish Swish had their meals interrupted on Thursday after a car smashed into the building.

Video shared by the restaurant shows a grey sedan backing up into the dining area at full speed, crashing into tables and sending people running.

According to Swish Swish, no one was seriously hurt.

“We experienced a shocking incident,” they shared on Instagram. “It was sudden and startling, but by some miracle, everyone is safe ... This event is a powerful reminder of how quickly things can change and how precious our safety is.”

“As we work on repairs and reopening, your patience and support mean everything to us,” the restaurant added.

