Car partially submerged after crashing into creek off SR 3 in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) says a driver was able to escape uninjured after their car became partially submerged in Cranberry Creek in Shelton on Friday night.

Mason County deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded at around 7:30 p.m. and found a sedan that left the roadway on State Route 3 and crashed into the creek.

MCSO says the driver was able to get out of the car without assistance after the crash.

The car was pulled out on Saturday morning and authorities report minimal environmental damage to the creek.

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