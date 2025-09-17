Car jumps open University Bridge in Seattle

A car jumped an open University Bridge Wednesday afternoon, according to Seattle Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

The incident happened at about 12:25 p.m.

According to the video, the bridge was in the process of closing with its caution arms down when a white car was spotted driving on the other side of the road with three Seattle Police cruisers in pursuit.

The driver of the white car briefly paused when they got to the arms, then proceeded forward, breaking an arm and jumping over the bridge.

Seattle police did not chase the car over the bridge.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for more information.

