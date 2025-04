FREDERICKSON, Wash. — A car crashed through a Papa Murphy’s pizza restaurant in Frederickson on Thursday, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook.

No injuries were reported from inside the shop or from the people inside the car, the agency posted.

A photo posted on X shows that the four-door sedan crashed through the glass front facade of the business.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash.

