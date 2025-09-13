Car crashes into power pole in Lacey, sparking fire and knocking out power to over 100

LACEY, Wash. — A car that slammed into a power pole overnight sparked a fire and knocked out power to over 100 people in Lacey.

According to Lacey Fire District 3, at around 4 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to reports that a car had crashed into a power pole along Meridian Road SE.

911 callers reported that the power pole had been “sheared off at the base,” the car was on fire, and power lines were down across Meridian Road.

“First arriving units found the power pole broken in half with a vehicle fire that was spreading in the nearby brush. One person had self-extricated from the vehicle and was found to have minor injuries,” the Lacey Fire District 3 reported later.

Firefighters initially tried to extinguish the fire but were unable to get close enough due to the downed power lines.

Once Puget Sound Energy responded and deenergized the power lines, fire crews were able to extinguish both fires.

“HUGE shout out to our friends at PSE for their quick response that allowed our crews to completely (and safely) extinguish the car fire,” wrote Lacey Fire District 3.

As of this writing, at 2 p.m. Saturday, power was still out to 126 customers in the area as Puget Sound Energy worked to repair the power lines. Their estimated time for restoration was listed as 2:30 p.m.

