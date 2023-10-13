Car crashes into Federal Way Jack in the Box, bursts into flames

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Federal Way Jack in the Box is in shambles after a car slammed into the side of the restaurant.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday off Pacific Highway South at South 312th Street.

When the car hit the restaurant, it burst into flames and spread to the building, which now has severe damage.

Police and firefighters arrived, and the flames were put out. A utility crew also came to the scene to cut power to the building.

When we arrived, the car, now a burned-out hulk, was still embedded in the building. It was towed away on a flatbed truck at around 4 a.m.

Employees, who had no idea that the crash had happened, have been arriving Friday morning.

No information about the driver is available at this time, but we’re working to find out more.

