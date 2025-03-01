Car crashes into Edmonds nail salon, no injuries reported

A car crashed into a nail salon in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood just after 10 a.m. Friday, but no one was injured, according to South County Fire.

The crash, which did not compromise the building’s structural integrity, prompted a response from firefighters, who worked to secure the site and address potential hazards.

Officials have not released details about the cause of the crash or whether any citations were issued.

South County Fire urged residents to stay alert and drive safely, emphasizing that they can respond to emergencies anytime.





